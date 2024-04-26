Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Holdings Decreased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Jabil by 745.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $118.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.86. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $156.94.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,177 shares of company stock worth $13,678,039. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

