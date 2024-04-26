J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $91.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $616.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.95.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

