Jennison Associates LLC Sells 154,915 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,667,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,915 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.10% of Concrete Pumping worth $13,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Heirloom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 59,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Concrete Pumping

In other Concrete Pumping news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $35,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,275 shares in the company, valued at $14,529,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Shares of BBCP opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $355.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.25 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

