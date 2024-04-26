Sigma Planning Corp Sells 474 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $163.01 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,623,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 456,274 shares of company stock worth $72,410,859 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

