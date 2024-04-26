Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.15. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.35%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.