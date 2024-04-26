Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Atkore were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $181.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.15. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.19.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $1,503,112.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atkore

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.