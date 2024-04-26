Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 161 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYV. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,064,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,723,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,786,000 after buying an additional 263,227 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7,237.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after buying an additional 178,903 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 138,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,767,000 after buying an additional 108,439 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $72.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $76.26. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

