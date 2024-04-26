Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth $175,000. Share Andrew L. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS BDEC opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $147.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.76.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

