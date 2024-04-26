12,089 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GLPI. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $43.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $52.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 109.75%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

