LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,664 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.51% of LifeStance Health Group worth $15,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth $206,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth $28,140,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,895,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,765,000 after buying an additional 168,091 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Paula Cipollone sold 13,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $96,992.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,384.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paula Cipollone sold 13,996 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $96,992.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,384.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $923,390.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,575,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,695,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,463 shares of company stock worth $1,786,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 0.2 %

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 17.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Stories

