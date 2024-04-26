Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Trading Up 5.1%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.69 and last traded at $71.41. Approximately 407,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,094,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.12.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,951.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 192,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 142,543 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 107,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

