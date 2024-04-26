TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 4%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 2,198,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,940,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TAL shares. StockNews.com cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.37.

TAL Education Group Trading Up 8.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $373.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.96 million. Research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,353,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 433,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 43,071 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 299,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in TAL Education Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,582,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after acquiring an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 801,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

