Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Trading Down 3.9% After Earnings Miss

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP)’s stock price traded down 3.9% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $83.53 and last traded at $84.34. 991,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,036,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.72.

The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.11 and a 200 day moving average of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.