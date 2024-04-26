TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TCRX

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. TScan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 423.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. Equities research analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRX. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $83,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TScan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.