Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Gap Down to $7.44

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.23. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 66,260 shares traded.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 484,673 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,257,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,360,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,180,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 35,780 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $230,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,402,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,598,062.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 484,673 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,257,002.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,360,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,180,913.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512. Company insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 17,797.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

