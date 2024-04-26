Masco (NYSE:MAS) Shares Gap Down to $73.01

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.01, but opened at $70.05. Masco shares last traded at $70.01, with a volume of 899,138 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Get Masco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAS

Masco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Masco by 62.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 70.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 270.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its stake in Masco by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.