United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $15.44

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.44, but opened at $14.90. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 1,573,889 shares traded.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

