Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,926 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lightbridge were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lightbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. Lightbridge Co. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Lightbridge ( NASDAQ:LTBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

