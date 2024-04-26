Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 39 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,208,000 after purchasing an additional 177,242 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 12.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,258,000 after buying an additional 82,128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 46.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,167,000 after purchasing an additional 54,560 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,439,000 after buying an additional 52,798 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total value of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,485,447.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,485,447.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.46.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $458.45 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $464.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.72, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $422.28 and its 200 day moving average is $414.52.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

