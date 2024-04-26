NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Gap Up to $225.61

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $225.61, but opened at $235.46. NXP Semiconductors shares last traded at $235.43, with a volume of 633,389 shares changing hands.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.42.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.2% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 500.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,076 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 46.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,058 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 268.8% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

