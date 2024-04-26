DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Holdings Lifted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 106.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,674 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $10,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $128.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.59, a P/E/G ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.20. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $143.34.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 66,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $9,221,625.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,307.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,282 shares of company stock valued at $64,885,042 in the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on DoorDash from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.52.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

