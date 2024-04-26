Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,487 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $127.20 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

