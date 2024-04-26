OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New $245,000 Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

ROP opened at $540.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $545.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $430.03 and a 52 week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

