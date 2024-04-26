Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Shares Gap Down to $6.55

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.38. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 7,349 shares changing hands.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.84.

Natura &Co Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments.

