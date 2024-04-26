RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 158,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,152.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 62,755 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,075,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $1,337,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.50. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $1,978,591.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,414.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,367,484.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $1,978,591.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,414.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,745. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

