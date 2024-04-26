RWA Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $447,000 Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,358 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.12. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

