Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.67.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $80.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,307,000 after buying an additional 7,184,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,734,000 after buying an additional 2,635,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,507,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,102 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.