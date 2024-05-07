Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.460-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.310 EPS.

Teradata Stock Performance

Teradata stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. Teradata has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDC. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

