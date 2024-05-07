Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Teradata also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.31 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.33.

Get Teradata alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TDC

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.29. Teradata has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.