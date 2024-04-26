RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,054 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXN opened at $70.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.39. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

