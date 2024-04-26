RWA Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.6 %

DD stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.13. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.44%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

