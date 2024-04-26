American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,272 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $121.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $152.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.17 and a 200 day moving average of $124.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

