RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,103 iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 552.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 126,575 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 145,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 120,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 64,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52 week low of $33.66 and a 52 week high of $41.88.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

