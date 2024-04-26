Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 96,000 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $3,183,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,820,580.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $2,950,080.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,749 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,933,436.52.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $3,330,240.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $3,768,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,137 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $3,059,221.32.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $3,715,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $3,187,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 80,342 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,710,739.08.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $3,160,320.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 79,165 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $2,487,364.30.

Samsara Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE IOT opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 1.56. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $40.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IOT

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.