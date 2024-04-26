Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) CEO Anthony Scott Buys 585,748 Shares of Stock

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Scott acquired 585,748 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $995,771.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,077.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intrusion Stock Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $1.92 on Friday. Intrusion Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.