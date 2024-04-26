EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,239,000 after acquiring an additional 241,920 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,813,000 after purchasing an additional 310,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,412,000 after purchasing an additional 263,330 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 654,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,775,000 after purchasing an additional 98,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $349.06 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.46 and a twelve month high of $369.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.57.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.51%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

