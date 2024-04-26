Short Interest in Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Drops By 71.3%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the March 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vext Science Stock Performance
VEXTF stock opened at C$0.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. Vext Science has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.32.
Vext Science Company Profile
