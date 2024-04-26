Short Interest in Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Drops By 71.3%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the March 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vext Science Stock Performance

VEXTF stock opened at C$0.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. Vext Science has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.32.

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

