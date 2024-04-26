Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the March 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vinci Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $29.71 on Friday. Vinci has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52.

Vinci Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vinci Company Profile

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

