Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Unicaja Banco Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:UNJCF opened at $1.19 on Friday. Unicaja Banco has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.
About Unicaja Banco
