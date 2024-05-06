Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129,355 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ryder System worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in R. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 406.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE R opened at $124.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.60 and a 52-week high of $127.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.98%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,408 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,631 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

