Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Plans Dividend of $0.21

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2143 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Valeo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $6.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. Valeo has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $12.21.
About Valeo
