Shangri-La Asia Limited Declares Dividend of $0.38 (OTCMKTS:SHALY)

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3833 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHALY opened at $14.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. Shangri-La Asia has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.17.

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

