Shangri-La Asia Limited Declares Dividend of $0.38 (OTCMKTS:SHALY)

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3833 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SHALY opened at $14.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. Shangri-La Asia has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.17.
