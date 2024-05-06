Associated British Foods plc Announces Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2077 per share on Friday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Associated British Foods Price Performance
Associated British Foods stock opened at $33.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.
Associated British Foods Company Profile
