Associated British Foods plc Announces Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2077 per share on Friday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Associated British Foods stock opened at $33.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

