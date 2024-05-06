Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 93,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Catalent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Catalent by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CTLT opened at $56.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average is $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $60.20.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

