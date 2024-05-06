Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Declares Dividend of $0.46

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4613 per share on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Lonking’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Lonking Stock Performance

Shares of LKHLY opened at $8.00 on Monday. Lonking has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02.

Lonking Company Profile

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It operates through three segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

