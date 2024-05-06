Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Declares Dividend of $0.46

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4613 per share on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Lonking’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Lonking Stock Performance
Shares of LKHLY opened at $8.00 on Monday. Lonking has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02.
Lonking Company Profile
