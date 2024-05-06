Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Declares Dividend of $0.40

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3977 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance

Shares of YUEIY opened at $8.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

