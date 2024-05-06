Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Declares Dividend of $0.40

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3977 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance
Shares of YUEIY opened at $8.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.09.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Yue Yuen Industrial
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Coca-Cola Stock Analysis: Key Insights and Trends
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Metal Stocks Setting Up for Double-Digit Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.