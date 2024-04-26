Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Taiyo Yuden Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Taiyo Yuden stock opened at $92.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.62. Taiyo Yuden has a 12 month low of $85.61 and a 12 month high of $129.75.

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, inductors, RF devices, power storage devices, piezoelectric actuators, smell sensor, and reliability products for automotives and industrial equipment, as well as conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors.

