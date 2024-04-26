Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Taiyo Yuden Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Taiyo Yuden stock opened at $92.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.62. Taiyo Yuden has a 12 month low of $85.61 and a 12 month high of $129.75.
Taiyo Yuden Company Profile
