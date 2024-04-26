NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NTWK opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,719.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

