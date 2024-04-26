O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,014,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,670,375.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $173.67 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

