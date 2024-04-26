Insider Selling: Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Sells $66,035.82 in Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 21,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $66,035.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,149.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 43,509 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $133,572.63.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 700 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $2,170.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 725 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $2,298.25.

On Friday, April 12th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 546 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $1,698.06.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 23,881 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $73,314.67.

On Monday, April 8th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 3,971 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $12,667.49.

On Monday, April 1st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,163 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $13,113.45.

On Thursday, March 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,251 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $4,003.20.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,732 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $24,665.08.

Five Point Stock Down 1.0 %

FPH opened at $2.92 on Friday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $433.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five Point in the third quarter valued at $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Point in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point in the third quarter valued at $116,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five Point by 386.1% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 102,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 81,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Five Point by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Five Point from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

