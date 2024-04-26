Insider Selling: Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Sells $66,035.82 in Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 21,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $66,035.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,149.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 43,509 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $133,572.63.
- On Wednesday, April 17th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 700 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $2,170.00.
- On Monday, April 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 725 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $2,298.25.
- On Friday, April 12th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 546 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $1,698.06.
- On Wednesday, April 10th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 23,881 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $73,314.67.
- On Monday, April 8th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 3,971 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $12,667.49.
- On Monday, April 1st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,163 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $13,113.45.
- On Thursday, March 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,251 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $4,003.20.
- On Tuesday, March 26th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,732 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $24,665.08.
Five Point Stock Down 1.0 %
FPH opened at $2.92 on Friday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $433.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.43.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Five Point from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.
About Five Point
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
